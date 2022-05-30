Football Videos Benzema is probably the most underestimated player in history, says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin opines about Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, competitive balance in European competitions and Europe's chances in winning Qatar World Cup. AFP 30 May, 2022 12:23 IST Benzema is probably the most underestimated player in history, says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin AFP 30 May, 2022 12:23 IST Benzema is probably the most underestimated player in history, says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for Must watch: Roma players interrupt Mourinho's press conference to celebrate Conference League title Premier League recap: Man City win title, Liverpool misses out, Burnley relegated; Salah and Son share Golden Boot All Football Videos More Videos FIFA World Cup 2022: A look at the venues Premier League - 3 key battles to watch out for on matchday 38 Record breakers Gokulam Kerala ready for AFC Cup challenge Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys? Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal - Klopp Liverpool vs Villarreal, Jurgen Klopp vs Unai Emery - Exciting Champions League clash awaits Anfield Champions League preview: Real Madrid's English rivalry - takes on City in semifinal first leg