Ancelotti targets European football after victory over Spurs

Carlo Ancelotti says Sunday's win over Tottenham Hotspur was a perfect start to his side's Premier League campaign.

14 September, 2020 17:17 IST
Watch: Neymar alleges racism as five sent off in Marseille's win over PSG
Klopp hails Salah's hat-trick performance in Leeds thriller
Ligue 1: Goalkeeper blunder costs PSG dear in defeat at Lens
Southgate says Foden, Greenwood must regain his trust
WATCH: A Messi Rollercoaster for Barcelona fans
Lionel Messi: Still chasing records
Barcelona will win titles without Messi - Luis Enrique
Messi: I can't bring myself to take Barcelona to court in transfer row
Mixed emotions for Southgate as England sneaks past Iceland
Liverpool's Robertson doesn't want Messi 'anywhere near' Manchester City
Time to give de Gea some praise after Germany game: Luis Enrique