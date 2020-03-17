Football Videos

Coronavirus: German football must stay united - Bundesliga chief

Bundesliga chief Christian Seifert says clubs must show moral and emotional solidarity to go with financial solidarity with the league suspended due to coronavirus.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 March, 2020 15:07 IST

Coronavirus: German football must stay united - Bundesliga chief

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 March, 2020 15:07 IST
Sergio Ramos urges Real Madrid fans to stay at home
Coronavirus: German football must stay united - Bundesliga chief
Atletico has 45 points from 27 La Liga matches this season - their lowest total so far under Diego Simeone.
Number game: Atletico's indifferent season
Real Madrid has conceded 19 goals after 27 games in La Liga this season, its best defensive total at this stage since 1987.
Data check: How has Madrid performed under Zidane this season?
 More Videos
Coronavirus: Five Valencia players and staff test positive
Premier League: 5 Things - Tottenham's season so far
The decline of La Liga in numbers
Data check: Lazio's Serie A season so far
ATK coach Antonio Lopez Habas (2nd R), Roy Krishna (L) greet Chennaiyin FC boss Owen Coyle (R) and Lucian Goian during a news conference ahead of the ISL final.
Watch ISL Final video preview: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC
Coronavirus has overshadowed our lives - Schalke coach Wagner
Klopp asks media to be 'respectful' to Adrian after mistake
La Liga games suspended after Madrid quarantine