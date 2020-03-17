Football Videos Coronavirus: German football must stay united - Bundesliga chief Bundesliga chief Christian Seifert says clubs must show moral and emotional solidarity to go with financial solidarity with the league suspended due to coronavirus. Team Sportstar 17 March, 2020 15:07 IST Coronavirus: German football must stay united - Bundesliga chief Team Sportstar 17 March, 2020 15:07 IST Sergio Ramos urges Real Madrid fans to stay at home Coronavirus: German football must stay united - Bundesliga chief Number game: Atletico's indifferent season Data check: How has Madrid performed under Zidane this season? More Videos Coronavirus: Five Valencia players and staff test positive Premier League: 5 Things - Tottenham's season so far The decline of La Liga in numbers Data check: Lazio's Serie A season so far Watch ISL Final video preview: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Coronavirus has overshadowed our lives - Schalke coach Wagner Klopp asks media to be 'respectful' to Adrian after mistake La Liga games suspended after Madrid quarantine