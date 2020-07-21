Football Videos

Cristiano Ronaldo - 50 Serie A goals for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is the quickest player to get to 50 goals in Serie A since Andriy Shevchenko.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 July, 2020 12:40 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 July, 2020 12:40 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo - 50 Serie A goals for Juventus
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi - Stats Performance of the Week
Brendan Rodgers
Leicester boss Rodgers relishing 'perfect' finale against Man Utd
Antonio Conte
Conte hits out at media after Inter draw with Roma
 More Videos
Frank Lampard
Lampard thrilled, while Solskjaer admits De Gea mistake
Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid needs break before Man City match - Zidane
Quique Setien
Setien insists he has backing of Barcelona dressing room
FA Cup: Arteta delight as Guardiola left with regrets
With FA Cup glory in sight, Solskjaer not distracted by Champions League
Sergio Ramos is the engine of Real Madrid - Zidane
Chelsea manager Lampard: We must focus on ourselves in fight for top four
Lewandowski deserves to win Ballon d'Or - Flick
 Related