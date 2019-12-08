Football Videos Duncan Ferguson gives his thoughts on Kovac's Goodison visit "Whoever it is, they are coming to a fantastic football club," says the Everton interim manager. Team Sportstar 08 December, 2019 21:39 IST Duncan Ferguson gives his thoughts on Kovac's Goodison visit Team Sportstar 08 December, 2019 21:39 IST Jurgen Klopp finally remembers what a clean sheet feels like Duncan Ferguson gives his thoughts on Kovac's Goodison visit Valverde surprised by Suarez's stunning goal David Villa bids emotional farewell to football More Videos Guardiola and Solskjaer condemn racist gesture from Man City fan Bayern forgot to play football, says Flick Solskjaer enjoys Manchester United's successful three days Jurgen Klopp: Football not Playstation, players need rest Managers sympathise with Marco Silva after Everton sacking Ljungberg: 'Disappointed To Lose At Emirates' Five things you need to know from LaLiga Zinedine Zidane addresses Hazard's injury