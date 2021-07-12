Football Videos

Watch: Gareth Southgate calls racist abuse of England players 'unforgivable'

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the victims of sickening social media taunts in the aftermath of the 3-2 penalty shoot-out loss at Wembley.

AFP
12 July, 2021 22:47 IST
AFP
12 July, 2021 22:47 IST

Gareth Southgate condemned the "unforgivable" racist abuse aimed at the three England players who missed penalties in Sunday's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the victims of sickening social media taunts in the aftermath of the 3-2 penalty shoot-out loss at Wembley.

