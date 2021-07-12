Football Videos Watch: Gareth Southgate calls racist abuse of England players 'unforgivable' Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the victims of sickening social media taunts in the aftermath of the 3-2 penalty shoot-out loss at Wembley. AFP 12 July, 2021 22:47 IST AFP 12 July, 2021 22:47 IST Gareth Southgate condemned the "unforgivable" racist abuse aimed at the three England players who missed penalties in Sunday's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the victims of sickening social media taunts in the aftermath of the 3-2 penalty shoot-out loss at Wembley. Watch: Gareth Southgate calls racist abuse of England players 'unforgivable' Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity Watch - Guardiola: We just couldn't score a goal, congratulations to Chelsea Champions League final: It's all about Guardiola vs Tuchel More Videos Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero Watch: Europa League final - What's at stake for Solskjaer and Emery? Manchester City wins Premier League - one-shot reveal UK Govt offers to host Champions League final after new Turkey travel curbs Jose Mourinho's Tottenham timeline- a look back at the Special One's time with the Spurs Conte admits growing pressure as Inter close in on Serie A title Highlights: Bayern Munich 2-3 PSG - Les Parisiens begin their revenge Tuchel hails Chelsea’s Mount-inspired reaction against Porto