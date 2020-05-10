Football Videos

Pochettino could manage any club in the world: Poyet

Former Uruguayan footballer Gus Poyet said Mauricio Pochettino has the ability to manage 'any big team in the world'.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 May, 2020 10:13 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 May, 2020 10:13 IST
Mauricio Pochettino
Pochettino could manage any club in the world: Poyet
Jan Oblak during during a training session.
Atletico Madrid players return to training
Players recovering from injury a positive to coronavirus football break - Kohfeldt
Schalke players participation is voluntary if there is risk - Schneider
 More Videos
Ronaldinho changed Barca's fortunes around - Marquez
Coronavirus: Poyet opposes five substitution rule
Morais: I always though Terry, Lampard would become managers
Bundesliga: Timeline - Coronavirus stalls season
Face masks, disinfection and testing as teams return to training
Thomas Muller.
The best quotes from the Bundesliga's break
Robert Lewandowski.
The winners and losers of the coronavirus break from Bundesliga
Charlie Adam picks his 'quarantine XI'
 Related