Football Videos Stewart, Sahal score in Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Odisha FC stalemate Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC, two sides with the same number of points, finished all square with a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Sunday. ANEESH DEY 27 December, 2021 23:41 IST