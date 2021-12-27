Football Videos

Stewart, Sahal score in Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Odisha FC stalemate

Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC, two sides with the same number of points, finished all square with a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Sunday.

ANEESH DEY
27 December, 2021 23:41 IST
ANEESH DEY
27 December, 2021 23:41 IST
2021: Year in Sports - February: Djokovic-Osaka Australian Open win, England's Test triumph; Milestones for Ibrahimovic, Ashwin
2021: Year in Sports - January: From India's Gabba conquest to Liverpool's Premier League hiccups
Goa's Pereira era begins with draw against Odisha FC- ISL match review
SC East Bengal's defence impresses in Hyderabad FC draw

Read more stories on Football Videos.

 More Videos
Dalima Chhibber: Bubble life may force you to fixate on insecurities
Kerala Blasters outplay Chennaiyin FC in southern derby - ISL match review
Ferrando off to winning start at ATK Mohun Bagan at NorthEast United's expense
Fun, games, bonding - Inside India Women's football team's Women's Asian Cup preparations
Klopp, Conte react to controversial calls in Liverpool Tottenham Premier League clash
Arindam Bhattacharya follows his roots to East Bengal
Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine
Chennaiyin beats Odisha; Tempers flare in Goa-Hyderabad stalemate - ISL match recap