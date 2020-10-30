Football Videos

Mourinho slams Spurs players after abject defeat in Antwerp

"From tonight, my future choices [of players] are going to be very easy," says Jose Mourinho.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 October, 2020 13:26 IST
