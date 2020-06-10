Football Videos

Juan Manuel Lillo - Pep's right-hand man

A look at Pep Guardiola's newly appointed assistant coach at Manchester City Juan Manuel Lillo who will replace Mikel Arteta in the dugout.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 June, 2020 13:21 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 June, 2020 13:21 IST
Juan Manuel Lillo - Pep's right-hand man
Flick eyes new wingers for Bayern in the transfer market
Ada Hegerberg: Women's football could suffer most as 'weakest link'
Gareth Bale returns to training for Real Madrid
 More Videos
Bundesliga highlights: Can strike helps Dortmund past Hertha
Bayern Munich
Bayern secures dominant comeback win
La Liga players back five substitutions rule
Timo Werner
Werner not distracted by Chelsea move - Nagelsmann
Chelsea WSL
Chelsea coach Hayes backs WSL cancellation
Peter Bosz
Leverkusen lost to Bayern's top team: Bosz
Luis Enrique
Enrique laughed at the idea of losing 2015 Champions League final
Lionel Messi
Messi returns to Barcelona training ahead of Mallorca restart