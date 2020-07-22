Football Videos

Klopp expects 'positive' performance from Liverpool against Chelsea

"I am very positive that these boys will put a proper performance out there on the pitch," says Jurgen Klopp.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 July, 2020 13:15 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 July, 2020 13:15 IST
Klopp expects 'positive' performance from Liverpool against Chelsea
Messi can stay at Barca as long as he wants - Fernando Gago
Pep Guardiola hits out at Manchester City inconsistency
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo - 50 Serie A goals for Juventus
 More Videos
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi - Stats Performance of the Week
Brendan Rodgers
Leicester boss Rodgers relishing 'perfect' finale against Man Utd
Antonio Conte
Conte hits out at media after Inter draw with Roma
Frank Lampard
Lampard thrilled, while Solskjaer admits De Gea mistake
Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid needs break before Man City match - Zidane
Quique Setien
Setien insists he has backing of Barcelona dressing room
FA Cup: Arteta delight as Guardiola left with regrets
With FA Cup glory in sight, Solskjaer not distracted by Champions League