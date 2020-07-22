Football Videos Klopp expects 'positive' performance from Liverpool against Chelsea "I am very positive that these boys will put a proper performance out there on the pitch," says Jurgen Klopp. Team Sportstar 22 July, 2020 13:15 IST Team Sportstar 22 July, 2020 13:15 IST Klopp expects 'positive' performance from Liverpool against Chelsea Messi can stay at Barca as long as he wants - Fernando Gago Pep Guardiola hits out at Manchester City inconsistency Cristiano Ronaldo - 50 Serie A goals for Juventus More Videos Lionel Messi - Stats Performance of the Week Leicester boss Rodgers relishing 'perfect' finale against Man Utd Conte hits out at media after Inter draw with Roma Lampard thrilled, while Solskjaer admits De Gea mistake Real Madrid needs break before Man City match - Zidane Setien insists he has backing of Barcelona dressing room FA Cup: Arteta delight as Guardiola left with regrets With FA Cup glory in sight, Solskjaer not distracted by Champions League