Football Videos

Leeds United chief Radrizzani hails Bielsa as 'perfect-fit' at Elland Road

Marcelo Bielsa has been hailed as the 'perfect-fit' for Leeds United after guiding the West Yorkshire club to the Premier League.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 August, 2020 18:22 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
No-one can match 'best ever' Ronaldo's mentality - Danilo
Arsenal celebrates its 14th FA Cup title after beating Chelsea.
Socialeyesed - Arsenal celebrate Arteta's first trophy
Gasperini expects 'tough' quarterfinal against PSG for Atalanta
Arteta thanks Guardiola after winning first trophy at Arsenal
 More Videos
Juve must fix defence for Champions League second leg: Sarri
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real warms up for Champions League return against Man City
Arsenal vs Chelsea
How Arteta and Lampard reacted to the 2020 FA Cup final
Frank Lampard
Grant always saw Lampard's managerial potential at Chelsea
Tuchel hopes PSG can find a way to win without Mbappe
TRAINING: La Liga teams prepare for Champions League restart
WATCH: Sarri fumes over scheduling, threatens to play U-23s against Roma
Antonio Conte turns focus to 'beautiful game' against Atalanta