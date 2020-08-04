Football Videos Leeds United chief Radrizzani hails Bielsa as 'perfect-fit' at Elland Road Marcelo Bielsa has been hailed as the 'perfect-fit' for Leeds United after guiding the West Yorkshire club to the Premier League. Team Sportstar 04 August, 2020 18:22 IST Team Sportstar 04 August, 2020 18:22 IST No-one can match 'best ever' Ronaldo's mentality - Danilo Socialeyesed - Arsenal celebrate Arteta's first trophy Gasperini expects 'tough' quarterfinal against PSG for Atalanta Arteta thanks Guardiola after winning first trophy at Arsenal More Videos Juve must fix defence for Champions League second leg: Sarri Real warms up for Champions League return against Man City How Arteta and Lampard reacted to the 2020 FA Cup final Grant always saw Lampard's managerial potential at Chelsea Tuchel hopes PSG can find a way to win without Mbappe TRAINING: La Liga teams prepare for Champions League restart WATCH: Sarri fumes over scheduling, threatens to play U-23s against Roma Antonio Conte turns focus to 'beautiful game' against Atalanta