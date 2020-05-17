Football Videos Lucien Favre: We missed our fans Dortmund boss Favre acknowledged the atmosphere behind closed doors was unusual but was proud of the way his team performed in its 4-0 thrashing of Schalke. Team Sportstar 17 May, 2020 10:06 IST Team Sportstar 17 May, 2020 10:06 IST WATCH: Top 10 fastest goals in international football The Bundesliga returns, a little differently though Nagelsmann ready for Bundesliga return Coronavirus: Augsburg coach to miss Bundesliga return after breaking lockdown rules More Videos No doubt Dortmund and Schalke players will miss fans - Doll La Liga legends name the toughest stadiums they ever played at La Liga Ambassadors remember the best managers they played under Les Ferdinand: Player safety paramount ahead of Premier League return Ligue 1: Vieira agrees with decision to end season Top five goalkeepers who have scored most goals Football a welcome distraction in tough times: Ramos Born this day: Real Madrid's Marcelo turns 32