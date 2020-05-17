Football Videos

Lucien Favre: We missed our fans

Dortmund boss Favre acknowledged the atmosphere behind closed doors was unusual but was proud of the way his team performed in its 4-0 thrashing of Schalke.

Football goal
WATCH: Top 10 fastest goals in international football
Bundesliga
The Bundesliga returns, a little differently though
Julian Nagelsmann
Nagelsmann ready for Bundesliga return
Coronavirus: Augsburg coach to miss Bundesliga return after breaking lockdown rules
No doubt Dortmund and Schalke players will miss fans - Doll
La Liga match ball
La Liga legends name the toughest stadiums they ever played at
La Liga match ball
La Liga Ambassadors remember the best managers they played under
Les Ferdinand: Player safety paramount ahead of Premier League return
Ligue 1: Vieira agrees with decision to end season
Top five goalkeepers who have scored most goals
Sergio Ramos.
Football a welcome distraction in tough times: Ramos
Born this day: Real Madrid's Marcelo turns 32
