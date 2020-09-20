Football Videos

Difficult for Suarez to be a Juventus player - Pirlo

"We hope to have a new striker in the future, but we're not in a hurry," says Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo.

20 September, 2020 15:51 IST
20 September, 2020 15:51 IST
Gareth Bale one of the world's best - Lampard
Klopp vs Lampard - the feud continues
Aubameyang turned down Barcelona for 'incredible' Arsenal
Ligue 1: Saint Etienne goes top after win at Marseille
Ligue 1: PSG claims first win thanks to stoppage-time goal
Thomas Tuchel: I've not discussed racism allegations in depth with Neymar
PSG not just Mbappe and Neymar, says Tuchel
He's going to be a real threat - Lampard delighted with Timo Werner
Youngsters will play over newcomers if they train well: Lampard
Tottenham lacked intensity, the second-half was 'poor' - Mourinho
Ancelotti targets European football after victory over Spurs
Watch: Neymar alleges racism as five sent off in Marseille's win over PSG