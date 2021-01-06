Football Videos Mourinho hoping Tottenham fans can have their Wembley day out Spurs are into the Carabao Cup final, where they will face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Manchester City or Manchester United. Team Sportstar 06 January, 2021 09:09 IST Team Sportstar 06 January, 2021 09:09 IST Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said he senses the desire of his players to end the club's 13-year trophy drought after it reached the League Cup final beating Championship side Brentford 2-0 on Tuesday.Spurs have not lifted a major trophy since their League Cup triumph over Chelsea in 2008 and goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min secured their ninth final appearance in the competition, which they have won four times.Mourinho, who is seeking his fifth League Cup crown as a manager after previous triumphs with Chelsea (2005, 2007, 2015) and Manchester United (2017), said there was a simple secret to success in the competition. Sissoko, Son fire Tottenham into League Cup final "I came to England in 2004 and I remember... I had to learn the meaning of the cups here and I always took it seriously. If there's any secret it's to take it seriously. To respect what English football is," Mourinho told reporters."What I sense in the team is exactly that desire. I'm not saying winning mentality, I'm not saying we are this or that. I just say we're honest people."The guys since the first game against Chelsea, then Stoke City, and now ... took it seriously. That's what I hope to do on Sunday in Crosby against Marine (in the FA Cup third round). Try to be serious, respect the opponents and try to progress."ALSO READ | FA reveals text messages that led to Trippier's banIn the final at Wembley Stadium on April 25, Tottenham will face Manchester United or Manchester City who meet in the second semifinal on Wednesday.Tottenham defender Eric Dier said his teammates were desperate for silverware."Since I've been here we've been wanting to [win titles], that motivation hasn't changed," Dier told Sky Sports."There's a lot of football to be played before it, but it's fantastic to be in the first final possible." Pochettino addresses Messi and Dele PSG rumours Koeman relieved Barca able to train before Bilbao game after positive coronavirus tests Mourinho hoping Tottenham fans can have their Wembley day out ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos Andre Villas-Boas surprised by timing of Tuchel's PSG dismissal Frank Lampard under fire - will Chelsea swing the axe? Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after Saints defeat Watch: Hasenhuettl cries tears of joy as Southampton beats Klopp's Liverpool ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for Mourinho delighted with record-breaking Spurs duo