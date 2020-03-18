Football Videos Mourinho, Pochettino and Wenger join forces for Fifa's coronavirus advice Several leading football figures including managers Mourinho, Pochettino and Wenger came together to provide precautions against dealing with coronavirus. Team Sportstar 18 March, 2020 17:28 IST Mourinho, Pochettino and Wenger join forces for Fifa's coronavirus advice Team Sportstar 18 March, 2020 17:28 IST Madrid's Brazilian teenage trio not the finished article - Senna Matic happy at Man Utd amid contract rumours Premier League 2019-20 - Outstanding performers Van Der Sar urges clubs to finish leagues by June 30th More Videos Sergio Ramos urges Real Madrid fans to stay at home Coronavirus: German football must stay united - Bundesliga chief Number game: Atletico's indifferent season Data check: How has Madrid performed under Zidane this season? Coronavirus: Five Valencia players and staff test positive Premier League: 5 Things - Tottenham's season so far The decline of La Liga in numbers Data check: Lazio's Serie A season so far