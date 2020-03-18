Football Videos Matic happy at Man Utd amid contract rumours Manchester United has triggered the one-year extension clause in Nemanja Matic's contract, keeping him at Old Trafford at least until June 2021. Team Sportstar 18 March, 2020 14:43 IST Matic happy at Man Utd amid contract rumours Team Sportstar 18 March, 2020 14:43 IST Premier League 2019-20 - Outstanding performers Van Der Sar urges clubs to finish leagues by June 30th Sergio Ramos urges Real Madrid fans to stay at home Coronavirus: German football must stay united - Bundesliga chief More Videos Number game: Atletico's indifferent season Data check: How has Madrid performed under Zidane this season? Coronavirus: Five Valencia players and staff test positive Premier League: 5 Things - Tottenham's season so far The decline of La Liga in numbers Data check: Lazio's Serie A season so far Watch ISL Final video preview: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Coronavirus has overshadowed our lives - Schalke coach Wagner