Matic happy at Man Utd amid contract rumours

Manchester United has triggered the one-year extension clause in Nemanja Matic's contract, keeping him at Old Trafford at least until June 2021.

18 March, 2020 14:43 IST

18 March, 2020 14:43 IST
