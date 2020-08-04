Football Videos

Real Madrid can turn Man City tie around: Van der Vaart

Rafael van der Vaart believes his old club Real Madrid can overturn a 2-1 deficit against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 August, 2020 18:29 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 August, 2020 18:29 IST
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid can turn Man City tie around: Van der Vaart
Leeds United chief Radrizzani hails Bielsa as 'perfect-fit' at Elland Road
Cristiano Ronaldo
No-one can match 'best ever' Ronaldo's mentality - Danilo
Arsenal celebrates its 14th FA Cup title after beating Chelsea.
Socialeyesed - Arsenal celebrate Arteta's first trophy
 More Videos
Gasperini expects 'tough' quarterfinal against PSG for Atalanta
Arteta thanks Guardiola after winning first trophy at Arsenal
Juve must fix defence for Champions League second leg: Sarri
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real warms up for Champions League return against Man City
Arsenal vs Chelsea
How Arteta and Lampard reacted to the 2020 FA Cup final
Frank Lampard
Grant always saw Lampard's managerial potential at Chelsea
Tuchel hopes PSG can find a way to win without Mbappe
TRAINING: La Liga teams prepare for Champions League restart