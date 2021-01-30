Football Videos

Ronaldo tips this season's Champions League winner

Brazilian football great Ronaldo made his prediction on who will win the UCL this year.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 30 January, 2021 15:23 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 30 January, 2021 15:23 IST
Pep Guardiola
Guardiola pokes fun at pundits over Man City favourites tag
Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel not scared by Chelsea hire-and-fire policy
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho admits latest Harry Kane blow is not a 'nothing injury'
Liverpool worse after Premier League triumph? Klopp says 'not true'
 More Videos
Koeman targeting Copa del Rey glory after Barca avoid Rayo scare
Ozil rules out international football return for Germany
ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Mesut Ozil
Ozil says it's a dream to play for Fenerbahce
Frank Lampard
Did Chelsea sack Lampard too soon?
Aubameyang and Arteta
Aubameyang absence poses problem for Arteta