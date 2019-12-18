Football Videos

Serie A anti-racism artist defends monkey artwork

Serie A has apologised after its anti-racism campaign was criticised for including artwork depicting monkey faces.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
18 December, 2019 15:09 IST

Serie A anti-racism artist defends monkey artwork

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
18 December, 2019 15:09 IST
Luis Suarez vs Karim Benzema - who will decide El Clasico?
You want to sack me? - Guardiola on whether Arteta is waiting for City top job
Jose Mourinho: Tottenham win was English football of the highest level
On This Day: Jose Mourinho sacked by Manchester United
 More Videos
Jurgen Klopp finally remembers what a clean sheet feels like
Duncan Ferguson gives his thoughts on Kovac's Goodison visit
Valverde surprised by Suarez's stunning goal
David Villa bids emotional farewell to football
Guardiola and Solskjaer condemn racist gesture from Man City fan
Bayern forgot to play football, says Flick
Solskjaer enjoys Manchester United's successful three days
Jurgen Klopp: Football not Playstation, players need rest