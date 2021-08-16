Football Videos

Messi gets rapturous reception from PSG fans at Parc des Princes

Lionel Messi got a first proper taste of his new home as he was presented to a full stadium of Paris Saint-Germain fans before watching his team-mates beat Strasbourg 4-2 in Ligue 1 with Kylian Mbappe playing a starring role.

16 August, 2021 14:05 IST
16 August, 2021 14:05 IST
Read more stories on Football Videos.

