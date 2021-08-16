Football Videos Messi gets rapturous reception from PSG fans at Parc des Princes Lionel Messi got a first proper taste of his new home as he was presented to a full stadium of Paris Saint-Germain fans before watching his team-mates beat Strasbourg 4-2 in Ligue 1 with Kylian Mbappe playing a starring role. AFP 16 August, 2021 14:05 IST AFP 16 August, 2021 14:05 IST Messi gets rapturous reception from PSG fans at Parc des Princes Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020 Watch: Bonjour Leo Messi, welcome to your new home - Paris Saint-Germain Grealish 'over the moon' after Manchester City transfer Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Tokyo Olympics: Rapinoe in no rush to decide her future after Olympic disappointment 'You did us proud': London mural celebrates England team Watch: Gareth Southgate calls racist abuse of England players 'unforgivable' Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity Watch - Guardiola: We just couldn't score a goal, congratulations to Chelsea Champions League final: It's all about Guardiola vs Tuchel Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero Watch: Europa League final - What's at stake for Solskjaer and Emery?