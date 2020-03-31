Football Football Ajax terminates Abdelhak Nouri's contract The Eredivisie club has intervened ahead of the July 1 deadline, when Abdelhak Nouri's contract was due to renew. PTI 31 March, 2020 18:12 IST In 2018 Ajax agreed to pay for medical care for life for Abdelhak Nouri - Getty Images PTI 31 March, 2020 18:12 IST Ajax has terminated the contract of former wonderkid Abdelhak Nouri, severely brain damaged and in a coma since collapsing three seasons ago, the Dutch daily De Telegraaf said Tuesday.The club intervened ahead of the July 1 date when the contract was due to renew for the 22-year-old who collapsed while warming up for a pre-season friendly against German club Werder Bremen in July 2017.Known to fans and team-mates as Appie, Nouri joined the Amsterdam club aged seven and developed into a teenage sensation.Read: Gladbach plots cardboard cut-out fans for Bundesliga restartIn 2018 Ajax agreed to pay for medical care for life for the player who has permanent, debilitating brain damage and will never be able to live independently.His family filed suit against the club and it was determined that the player had received inadequate care after his collapse that was triggered by heart problems. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos