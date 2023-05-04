Football

AC Milan vs Cremonese - Serie A live score, ACM vs CRE updates

ACM vs CRE: Follow the live updates of the Serie A match between AC Milan and Cremonese, being played in Milan, Italy.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 04 May, 2023 00:10 IST
AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, who has been brilliant for the Serie A side so far this season, will look to continue his momentum against Cremonese.

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, who has been brilliant for the Serie A side so far this season, will look to continue his momentum against Cremonese.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Serie A game between AC Milan and Cremonese, being played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

When and where will AC Milan vs Cremonese be played?
The Serie A match, AC Milan vs Cremonese will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. It is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off.
Where can I watch AC Milan vs Cremonese?
AC Milan vs Cremonese can be watched Sports18 SD and HD.
When can I live stream AC Milan vs Cremonese?
The Serie A fixture AC Milan vs Cremonese can be live streamed on JioCinema and Voot.
(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)

