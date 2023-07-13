MagazineBuy Print

AC Milan announces Pulisic signing from Chelsea

The American winger has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2027, with an option to extend his stay until June 30, 2028.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 22:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
United States player Christian Pulisic waves as he arrives in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
United States player Christian Pulisic waves as he arrives in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP/Stefano Porta
infoIcon

United States player Christian Pulisic waves as he arrives in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP/Stefano Porta

AC Milan announced the signing of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea FC on Thursday.

The American winger has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2027, with an option to extend his stay until June 30, 2028.

Born in Hershey (USA) on September 18, 1998, Christian came through the Youth Sector in the USA before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2015. With the Black and Yellows, he made his senior debut in January 2016 and featured in 127 games scoring 19 goals, winning 1 German Cup.

In January 2020, he moved to Chelsea, where he featured 145 times, scoring 26 goals and winning 1 Champions League, 1 European Super Cup and 1 Club World Cup. He’s been capped 60 times for the USA’s American national team, scoring 25 goals for the USMNT and winning the CONCACAF Nations League twice. Christian Pulisic has chosen the number 11 shirt.

AC Milan /

Christian Pulisic

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
