AC Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming, Serie A: Ronaldo, Dybala lead Juve attack against Milan

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES

4' Foul on Chiesa. A rough tackle on the Juve midfielder.

3' CHANCE at the other end! Leao swivels through the box and tries shot to the far end of Szcezsny.

2' CHANCE! Frabotta brings the ball through the left flank easily and passes to Dybala who fails to fuel power into his shot. Donnarumma holds on easily.

1' A slow start to the game, Juventus tires to ball to the move forward.

KICKOFF - Match underway

01:14 am - The players are out on the pitch.

We are nearly there. A crucial game for the Old Lady beckons. Five minutes away from action!

01:03 am - 14 of 29 Juventus goals this season has come from Cristiano Ronaldo. An astounding 48.3 per cent! Phenomenal.

01:00 am - 15 minutes away from action! Amid all the concerns of COVID-19 cases in the Milan dugout, the match has finally been able to go as per schedule.

Getting match-ready in our new @pumafootball New Warm Up Pack

Il riscaldamento dei rossoneri con il nostro nuovo Warm Up Pack #ThisIsMilan #MilanJuve pic.twitter.com/5k8nBgd03t — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 6, 2021

12:50 am - Stefano Pioli's men would be happy to settle for anything but a loss. With most of its big names out, Milan will be on the backfoot and Juventus arrives at perhaps the right time to make amends to it Serie A title race.

12:40 am - Half an hour away from action. Can Ronaldo lift Juventus' Serie A hopes with a stellar show tonight? Remember, he is two away from a historical figure. With a brace tonight, CR7 will go past Joseph Bican's epoch-making official 759 goals to become the greatest goal-scorer in footballing history.

12:15 am -The lineups are out!

AC Milan - Donnaruma, Dalot, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Calabria, Kessie, Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Hauge, Leao

Juventus - Szczesny, Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Frabotta, Chiesa, Bentancur, Rabiot, Ramsey, Dybala, Ronaldo

12:10 am - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 64% of his goals away from home in Serie A this season (9/14) - the highest percentage among all players in the top five European leagues. Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala has scored seven goals in 11 Serie A games against AC Milan.

12:08 am - Rafael Leao became the second youngest foreign player to score 10 goals for AC Milan in Serie A against Benevento. The Portuguese star has scored four goals and provided three assists in 11 matches this season.

12:02 am - AC Milan has scored scored 2 or more goals in each of its last 17 Serie A matches. Only Bayern Munich (20 in 2014), Barcelona (18 in 2013 and 2006, and 19 in 1948) and Manchester United (22 in 1959) have a better run. Sensational! Juventus will be having a tough night at San Siro.

11:50 pm - Juventus (14) and AC Milan (16) have respectively conceded the second and third least goals in the league this season.

11:45 pm - The numbers

Recent Head to Head (last five matches)

AC Milan 4-2 Juventus

Juventus 0-0 AC Milan

AC Milan 1-1 Juventus

Juventus 1-0 AC Milan

Juventus 2-1 AC Milan

Juve has had the wood over Milan in their recent meetings. Milan, however, will be eyeing its first successive wins over Juventus since 2010.

AC Milan Serie A form: WDDWWW

AC Milan form (all competitions): WDDWWW

Juventus Serie A form: WWDWLD

Juventus form (all competitions): WWDWLD

MATCH PREVIEW

It has been a season of stark yet intriguing contrasts for the Italian giants, AC Milan and defending champion, Juventus. Two of Europe's most successful sides so far this season -Milan yet to suffer a defeat and Juventus tasting a bitter result in the league only once - find themselves place at number first and seventh respectively on the Serie A table.

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus have an uphill task up its sleeve if it has to retain its Serie A title and extend the record-breaking run of nine years. AC Milan, on the other hand, will be aiming to extend its three-match winning streak and will be high on confidence with a 15-match unbeaten streak to its name.

The Rossoneri have shown that its attack is not only about the veteran superstar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Stefano Pioli's side has achieved the desired results even in the absence of the Swede.

Milan will be without the services of Ibrahimovic, Ismael Bennacer, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers and lost Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic to a positive COVID-19 test late on Wednesday.

READ | AC Milan's Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic test positive for COVID-19

Juventus too has been hit the virus as Cuadrado and Alex Sandro will miss out on action while an injured Alvaro Morata will also be unavailable for Pirlo on Thursday night.

However, a Ronaldo-led Juve attack will be aiming to reignite its Scudetto dreams tonight for a negative result tonight, will dampend their hopes of making up for lost points.