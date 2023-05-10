Football

Injured Aditi hopes to return to action before Olympic qualifiers

Aditi Chauhan, who is recovering from her second ACL surgery, is hoping to make a comeback either late this year or early next year ahead of the Olympic qualifiers.

PTI
NEW DELHI 10 May, 2023 15:54 IST
NEW DELHI 10 May, 2023 15:54 IST
Chauhan’s foundation, the ‘Aditi Chauhan Foundation’ also recently entered into a new strategic partnership with UK Elite Sports Group which will help in the development of the game at the grassroots level in India

Chauhan’s foundation, the ‘Aditi Chauhan Foundation’ also recently entered into a new strategic partnership with UK Elite Sports Group which will help in the development of the game at the grassroots level in India | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/VIVEK BENDRE

Aditi Chauhan, who is recovering from her second ACL surgery, is hoping to make a comeback either late this year or early next year ahead of the Olympic qualifiers.

India women’s football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who is recovering from her second Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery, is hoping to make a comeback either late this year or early next year ahead of the Olympic qualifiers.

The ace goalkeeper suffered the injury while playing a friendly match against Nepal in Chennai.

Also Read
Busquets to leave Barcelona at end of season

“It’s a long and challenging journey ahead, but I am positive and determined to do everything I can to keep going,” Aditi, who is recuperating at her home and undergoing intensive physiotherapy, said.

“It’s a very frustrating time as an athlete but I want to channel this time and energy into something positive and constructive so I’ll continue working towards my passion and work on ways I can contribute towards making things better for women footballers.”

Her foundation, Aditi Chauhan Foundation also recently entered into a new strategic partnership with UK Elite Sports Group which will help in the development of the game at the grassroots level in India in collaboration with She Kicks Football Academy.

She Kicks Football Academy also recently launched the second edition of The She Kicks Football League in association with TGIF Leagues in Mumbai.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Where football and politics mix: Chile’s ‘Palestino’ football club

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us