AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group A preview: Teams, squad; Defending champion Qatar favourites

The 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup, the biggest tournament on the continental stage in Asia, is set to begin in Qatar on January 12 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.
The competition, which started in 1958 with four teams expanded to 24 teams in 2019 and will have the expanded format in 2024. Here is the preview of Group A, which comprises Qatar, China, Tajikistan and Lebanon.
QATAR
FIFA Ranking: 58
Best finish: Champion (2019)
Coach: Tintin Marquez (Spain)
Prospects: Qatar, led by Marquez since Carlos Queiroz was sacked in December, will be looking to bury the memory of its winless World Cup campaign as the host in 2022.
The core of the young team that won the continental title in fine style in 2019 remains but recent results suggest it might struggle to replicate its fairytale run in the United Arab Emirates.
QATAR FULL SQUAD
CHINA
FIFA Ranking: 79
Best finish: Runner-up (1984, 2004)
Coach: Aleksandar Jankovic (Serbia)
Prospects: China’s ambitions have not been matched by its performance at the Asian Cup in the two decades since it made its second appearance in the final and lost to Japan.
Jankovic, who was promoted from coaching the country’s age group teams last year, will believe he has enough quality in his squad to get to the quarterfinals, as China did in 2015 and 2019.
CHINA FULL SQUAD
TAJIKISTAN
FIFA Ranking: 106
Best finish: Debut
Coach: Petar Segrt (Croatia)
Prospects: Tajikistan punched its ticket to its first major international tournament after finishing unbeaten in the final round of qualifying.
Physicality and defensive steel are the bedrock of its game but Segrt has added a more fluid attacking style since taking over as coach in 2022.
LEBANON
FIFA Ranking: 107
Best finish: Group stage (2000, 2019)
Coach: Miodrag Radulovic (Montenegro)
Prospects: Lebanon achieved its first Asian Cup finals victory with a 4-1 win over North Korea in 2019 but lost out on a place in the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams because of its fair play rating.
Radulovic returned for a second spell as coach in December and has brought a string of experienced players back into the squad for the Qatar campaign.
LEBANON FULL SQUAD
(from Reuters)
