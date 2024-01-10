AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group A preview: Teams, squad; Defending champion Qatar favourites

The 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup, the biggest tournament on the continental stage in Asia, is set to begin in Qatar on January 12 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

The competition, which started in 1958 with four teams expanded to 24 teams in 2019 and will have the expanded format in 2024. Here is the preview of Group A, which comprises Qatar, China, Tajikistan and Lebanon.

QATAR

FIFA Ranking: 58

Best finish: Champion (2019)

Coach: Tintin Marquez (Spain)

Prospects: Qatar, led by Marquez since Carlos Queiroz was sacked in December, will be looking to bury the memory of its winless World Cup campaign as the host in 2022.

In 2019, Qatar claimed their first AFC Asian Cup™ title after a historic unbeaten run that saw them concede only one goal during the entire tournament.#Asiancup2023pic.twitter.com/C1tZVNkC92 — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) November 19, 2023

The core of the young team that won the continental title in fine style in 2019 remains but recent results suggest it might struggle to replicate its fairytale run in the United Arab Emirates.

QATAR FULL SQUAD Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheeb, Meshal Barsham, Salah Zakaria Defenders: Al Mahdi Ali, Lucas Mendes, Boualem Khokhi, Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Sultan Al Beraik, Homam Al Amin, Bassam Al-Rawi Midfielders: Ahmed Fathi, Jassim Gaber, Abdelaziz Hatem, Hassan Al Haydos, Ali Asad, Mohammed Waad, Mustafa Meshal, Khaled Mohammed Forwards: Ahmed Al Janhi, Ahmed Alaa, Akram Afif, Yousif Abdurazaq, Al Moez Ali, Ismail Mohammed, Khalid Muneer

CHINA

FIFA Ranking: 79

Best finish: Runner-up (1984, 2004)

Coach: Aleksandar Jankovic (Serbia)

Prospects: China’s ambitions have not been matched by its performance at the Asian Cup in the two decades since it made its second appearance in the final and lost to Japan.

Jankovic, who was promoted from coaching the country’s age group teams last year, will believe he has enough quality in his squad to get to the quarterfinals, as China did in 2015 and 2019.

CHINA FULL SQUAD Goalkeepers: Liu Dianzuo, Yan Junling, Wang Dalei, Jian Tao Defenders: Jiang Guangtai, Zhang Linpeng, Zhu Chenjie, Jiang Shenglong, Liu Yang, Li Lei, Wu Shaocong, Xu Haofeng Midfielders: Wu Xi, Xie Pengfei, Liu Binbin, Wang Shangyuan, Gao Tianyi, Xu Xin, Dai Weijun, Lin Liangming, Wang Qiuming Forwards: Wu Lei, Wei Shihao, Chen Pu, Tan Long, Zhang Yuning

TAJIKISTAN

FIFA Ranking: 106

Best finish: Debut

Coach: Petar Segrt (Croatia)

Prospects: Tajikistan punched its ticket to its first major international tournament after finishing unbeaten in the final round of qualifying.

Physicality and defensive steel are the bedrock of its game but Segrt has added a more fluid attacking style since taking over as coach in 2022.

CHINA FULL SQUAD Goalkeepers: Rustam Yatimov, Dalerjon Barotov, Mukhriddin Khasanov Defenders: Tabrezi Davlatmir, Kholmurod Nazarov, Manucehr Safarov, Vahdat Hanonov, Sodiqjon Qurbonov, Akhtam Nazarov, Daler Imomnazarov Midfielders: Parvizdzhon Umarboev, Amirbek Dzuraboev, Aliser Dzhalilov, Hasan Muhammadjoni, Amadoni Kamolov, Alisher Shukurov, Ehson Panshanbe, Ruslan Khailoev, Alijoni Aini, Vaysiddin Safarov Forwards: Rustam Soirov, Mabatshoev Shervoni, Shakhrom Samiev, Nuriddin Khamrokulov, Muhammadali Azizboev

LEBANON

FIFA Ranking: 107

Best finish: Group stage (2000, 2019)

Coach: Miodrag Radulovic (Montenegro)

Prospects: Lebanon achieved its first Asian Cup finals victory with a 4-1 win over North Korea in 2019 but lost out on a place in the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams because of its fair play rating.

Lebanon will be playing under former coach Radulovic, who has returned to the national team with a shot at redemption in the Asian Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Radulovic returned for a second spell as coach in December and has brought a string of experienced players back into the squad for the Qatar campaign.

LEBANON FULL SQUAD Goalkeepers: Mehdi Khalil, Mostafa Matar, Ali Sabeh Defenders: Maher Sabra, Nour Mansour, Nassar, Hussein Zein, Robert Melki, Kassem El Zein, Hassan Samih Chaitou Midfielders: Yahya El Hindi, Hilal El-Helwe, Mohamad Haidar, Felix Michel, Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini, Jihad Ayoub, Walid Shour, Daniel Lajud, Ali Tneich, Bassel Jradi, Hassan Srour Forwards: Hassan Maatouk, Soony Saad, Omar Chaaban, Ali Al Haj, Gabriel Bitar

