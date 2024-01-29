  • In the opinion of the referee, he makes gestures which are provocative, derisory or inflammatory
  • He climbs on to a perimeter fence to celebrate a goal being scored
  • He removes his shirt or covers his head with his shirt
  • He covers his head or face with a mask or other similar item
  • Leaving the field of play to celebrate a goal is not a cautionable offence in itself but it is essential that players return to the field of play as soon as possible.
  • Referees are expected to act in a preventative manner and to exercise common sense in dealing with the celebration of a goal.