Iraq’s forward Aymen Hussein was at the receiving end of a surprising set of events when he was sent off in the AFC Asian Cup round of 16 match against Jordan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Monday.

Iraq initially went one goal down against Jordan when Yazan Al-Naimat scored the opening goal in the first-half injury time.

Jesus Casas’ boys started the comeback in the second half when Naji Suad scored off a header from the corner. And in the 76th minute, Aymen put the Lions of Mesopotamia ahead with a clinical finish.

However, as he prolonged his celebrations after the goal, he was shown a yellow card, his second of the game, forcing him to walk of the field.

Hussein shown a red card by the referee in the AFC Asian Cup match between Iraq and Jordan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WHY WAS AYMEN SHOWN THE RED CARD?

The Law 12 of FIFA penalises excessive time-wasting, and choreographed goal celebrations. While it is permissible for a player to demonstrate his joy when a goal has been scored, the celebration must not be excessive.

Reasonable celebrations are allowed, but the practice of choreographed celebrations is not to be encouraged when it results in excessive time-wasting and referees are instructed to intervene in such cases.

A player must be cautioned if:

In the opinion of the referee, he makes gestures which are provocative, derisory or inflammatory

He climbs on to a perimeter fence to celebrate a goal being scored

He removes his shirt or covers his head with his shirt

He covers his head or face with a mask or other similar item

Leaving the field of play to celebrate a goal is not a cautionable offence in itself but it is essential that players return to the field of play as soon as possible.

Referees are expected to act in a preventative manner and to exercise common sense in dealing with the celebration of a goal.

Additionally, the referee is mandated to book a player if they remove their shirts for celebrating the goal.

Aymen, however, was penalised for excessive celebrations. Since he was already on a yellow card, which he got in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, the second one meant he had to leave the field.

Later on, in the match, Jordan scored two stoppage-time goals in the second half to turn the fate of the match on its head.

Yazan Abu Al-Arab equalised in the fifth minute while Nizar Al Rashdan scored the winner two minutes later to secure Jordan’s spot in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup.