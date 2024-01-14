MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann credits South Korean players who made step up to European leagues

Klinsmann has experience managing Germany and the United States, and he is hoping to break South Korea’s 64-year trophy drought in the continental competition.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 22:31 IST - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann
Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann | Photo Credit: AFP

South Korea coach Juergen Klinsmann praised players from the national team who have established themselves in Europe’s top leagues, saying on Sunday that Asian football has vastly improved in the last decade to give them such opportunities.

South Korea captain Son Heung-min and fellow forward Hwang Hee-chan play in the Premier League -- where they have 22 goals between them this season -- while Lee Kang-in and Kim Min-jae moved to Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich, respectively.

ALSO READ:AFC Asian Cup 2023: Palestine aims to bring joy home through football, says captain Musab al-Battat

“It’s a big leap to bring top players to Europe... The key to Asian teams to improve their national team level is to send players to top European leagues,” Klinsmann told reporters ahead of their Asian Cup group opener against Bahrain on Monday.

“You’ve got to give players credit to move to another country, it looks easy on paper but it’s not. You have to adjust yourself to the people there, adjust to the language, understand a different style of football.

“I’ve experienced it of late, you want to see family and you miss your friends. So when you see Hwang or Son score goals (in England) and Kim moves from Napoli (to Bayern), you’ve got to give them a lot of credit since there’s so much at stake.”

Klinsmann has experience managing Germany and the United States, and he is hoping to break South Korea’s 64-year trophy drought in the continental competition.

The German, who was appointed 11 months ago on a contract until the 2026 World Cup, pointed out World Cup upsets to chart Asia’s rise in the sport.

“Asian football has improved dramatically in the last 10-15 years. Japan sending home Germany (at the World Cup) was a big example, Saudi Arabia beating Argentina, South Korea beating Portugal - so many examples,” he said.

“I’m privileged to coach this Korean team, I’ve learned a lot of things. We have a strong team and the goal is to play the final.

“I may have won the Gold Cup with U.S. or Euros with Germany, but I want to win it (Asian Cup) because this team has qualities to win the tournament, but it will be a marathon.”

Hwang has come into his own as a key player in his third season with Wolverhampton Wanderers and he played down suggestions that Europe-based players would be fatigued due to the intensity of top-tier leagues.

“A lot of my team mates play in Europe but others also play in the K League which wrapped up (last month). I don’t think that’s a big issue, it’s a special moment, it’s an honour and joy to play for Korea,” the 27-year-old said.

“We don’t speak about how tired, stressed or fatigued we are. We discuss what we can do to get the results for Korea. As a player I want to play as many minutes as possible.”

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup /

Jürgen Klinsmann /

Son Heung-min

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Murasingh looks for motivation after IPL snub: What is the point of performing in Ranji Trophy if you don’t play for India?
    Santadeep Dey
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann credits South Korean players who made step up to European leagues
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa stays third after 0-0 draw at Everton
    Reuters
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates up next; Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  5. After Ranji dominance, Shams Mulani aiming debut Test call-up and maiden IPL cap
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann credits South Korean players who made step up to European leagues
    Reuters
  2. AFCON 2024: Osimhen on target but Nigeria held 1-1 by Equatorial Guinea
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Irvine explains the ‘Aussie DNA’ as the Socceroos silence thousands of Indian fans at the AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Kerala’s love for football helps the ‘beautiful game’ bloom again in the desert
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Murasingh looks for motivation after IPL snub: What is the point of performing in Ranji Trophy if you don’t play for India?
    Santadeep Dey
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann credits South Korean players who made step up to European leagues
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa stays third after 0-0 draw at Everton
    Reuters
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates up next; Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  5. After Ranji dominance, Shams Mulani aiming debut Test call-up and maiden IPL cap
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment