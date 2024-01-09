AFC Asian Cup 2023 schedule: PDF download, full list of matches, kick-off time, venue, live streaming info

The AFC Asian Cup, the biggest continental tournament on the international level, is set to return after five years, at Qatar, starting January 12. The host, which is the defending champion, will look to impress on home soil, both on and off the field, having hosted the FIFA World Cup successfully in 2022.

Nine stadiums will stage 51 matches, with the final scheduled on February 10. Qatar will host the tournament for a record third time, having successfully organised it in 1988 and 2011.

Following is the schedule of the AFC Asian Cup, with the final scheduled on February 10 at the Lusail Stadium:

Group Stage

Date Match Kick-Off time (local time) Kick-Off Time (IST) Venue January 12 Qatar vs Lebanon 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Lusail Stadium January 13 Australia vs India 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium January 13 China vs Tajikistan 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium January 13 Uzbekistan vs Syria 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 14 Japan vs Vietnam 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium January 14 UAE vs Hong Kong 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium January 14 Iran vs Palestine 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Education City Stadium January 15 South Korea vs Bahrain 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 15 Indonesia vs Iraq 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium January 15 Malaysia vs Jordan 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium January 16 Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium January 16 Saudi Arabia vs Oman 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium January 17 Lebanon vs China 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium January 17 Tajikistan vs Qatar 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Al Bayt Stadium January 18 Syria vs Australia 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 18 India vs Uzbekistan 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium January 18 Palestine vs UAE 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium January 19 Iraq vs Japan 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Education City Stadium January 19 Vietnam vs Indonesia 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium January 19 Hong Kong vs Iran 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium January 20 Jordan vs South Korea 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium January 20 Bahrain vs Malaysia 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 21 Oman vs Thailand 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium January 21 Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium January 22 Qatar vs China 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium January 22 Tajikistan vs Lebanon 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 23 Australia vs Uzbekistan 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium January 23 Syria vs India 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 23 Hong Kong vs Palestine 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium January 23 Iran vs UAE 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Education City Stadium January 24 Iraq vs Vietnam 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 24 Japan vs Indonesia 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium January 25 Jordan vs Bahrain 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium January 25 South Korea vs Malaysia 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium January 25 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium January 25 Saudi Arabia vs Thailand 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Education City Stadium

View AFC Asian Cup schedule PDF here: Click here to download

Knockouts:

Date Match Kick-Off time (local time) Kick-Off Time (IST) Venue Round of 16 January 28 1B vs 3A/C/D - RO16 1 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 28 2A vs 2C - RO16 2 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium January 29 1D vs 3B/E/F - RO16 3 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium January 29 1A vs 3C/D/E - RO16 4 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Al Bayt Stadium January 30 2B vs 2F - RO16 5 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium January 30 1F vs 2E - RO16 6 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Education City Stadium January 31 1E vs 2D - RO16 7 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium January 31 1C vs 3A/B/F - RO16 8 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium Quarterfinals February 2 QF1: W-RO16 2 vs W-RO16 3 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium February 2 QF2: W-RO16 1 vs W-RO16 5 5:30 pm 9:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium February 3 QF3: W-RO16 8 vs W-RO16 7 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Education City Stadium February 3 QF4: W-RO16 4 vs W-RO16 6 5:30 pm 9:00 pm Al Bayt Stadium Semifinals February 6 SF1: W-QF1 vs W-QF2 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium February 7 SF2: W-QF3 vs W-QF4 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium Final February 10 W-SF1 vs W-SF2 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Lusail Stadium

“We are ready once again to host some of the world’s best players as the top 24 teams from Asia will make their way to Qatar to compete in the continent’s most prestigious football competition,” said Sheikh Hamad, chairman of the Local Organising Committee.

“Our world class stadiums, incredible infrastructure and vibrant cultural experiences will deliver an experience that will last a lifetime.”

“We have always believed in the power of football to bring together people from all over the world, to bridge gaps and to promote cultural exchange. Hosting a tournament, the size of the Asian Cup, is about much more than football. It’s about inviting the world to learn more about each other, to promote unity and understanding, and that’s what we hope to achieve,” added Sheikh Hamad.

The tournament will see teams like Tajikistan make its first appearance at the Asian Cup, and others like Hong Kong, China making a return after an absence of 68 years.

AFC ASIAN CUP LIVE STREAMING INFO

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on Sports18 Network’s TV channels in India. Live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

