AFC Asian Cup 2023 schedule: PDF download, full list of matches, kick-off time, venue, live streaming info

Nine stadiums will stage 51 matches, with the final scheduled on February 10. Qatar will host the tournament for a record third time, having successfully organised it in 1988 and 2011.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 07:26 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup will be hosted in Qatar from January 12 to February 10.
The 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup will be hosted in Qatar from January 12 to February 10. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup will be hosted in Qatar from January 12 to February 10. | Photo Credit: AFP

The AFC Asian Cup, the biggest continental tournament on the international level, is set to return after five years, at Qatar, starting January 12. The host, which is the defending champion, will look to impress on home soil, both on and off the field, having hosted the FIFA World Cup successfully in 2022.

Nine stadiums will stage 51 matches, with the final scheduled on February 10. Qatar will host the tournament for a record third time, having successfully organised it in 1988 and 2011.

Following is the schedule of the AFC Asian Cup, with the final scheduled on February 10 at the Lusail Stadium:

Group Stage

Date Match Kick-Off time (local time) Kick-Off Time (IST) Venue
January 12 Qatar vs Lebanon 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Lusail Stadium
January 13 Australia vs India 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 13 China vs Tajikistan 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 13 Uzbekistan vs Syria 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 14 Japan vs Vietnam 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 14 UAE vs Hong Kong 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 14 Iran vs Palestine 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Education City Stadium
January 15 South Korea vs Bahrain 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 15 Indonesia vs Iraq 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 15 Malaysia vs Jordan 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium
January 16 Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 16 Saudi Arabia vs Oman 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 17 Lebanon vs China 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 17 Tajikistan vs Qatar 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Al Bayt Stadium
January 18 Syria vs Australia 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 18 India vs Uzbekistan 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 18 Palestine vs UAE 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium
January 19 Iraq vs Japan 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Education City Stadium
January 19 Vietnam vs Indonesia 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 19 Hong Kong vs Iran 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 20 Jordan vs South Korea 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 20 Bahrain vs Malaysia 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 21 Oman vs Thailand 5:30 pm 8:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 21 Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia 8:30 pm 11:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 22 Qatar vs China 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 22 Tajikistan vs Lebanon 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 23 Australia vs Uzbekistan 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 23 Syria vs India 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 23 Hong Kong vs Palestine 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 23 Iran vs UAE 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Education City Stadium
January 24 Iraq vs Vietnam 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 24 Japan vs Indonesia 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 25 Jordan vs Bahrain 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 25 South Korea vs Malaysia 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium
January 25 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 25 Saudi Arabia vs Thailand 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Education City Stadium

View AFC Asian Cup schedule PDF here: Click here to download

Knockouts:

Date Match Kick-Off time (local time) Kick-Off Time (IST) Venue
Round of 16
January 28 1B vs 3A/C/D - RO16 1 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 28 2A vs 2C - RO16 2 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 29 1D vs 3B/E/F - RO16 3 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 29 1A vs 3C/D/E - RO16 4 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Al Bayt Stadium
January 30 2B vs 2F - RO16 5 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium
January 30 1F vs 2E - RO16 6 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Education City Stadium
January 31 1E vs 2D - RO16 7 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 31 1C vs 3A/B/F - RO16 8 7:00 pm 9:30 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
Quarterfinals
February 2 QF1: W-RO16 2 vs W-RO16 3 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
February 2 QF2: W-RO16 1 vs W-RO16 5 5:30 pm 9:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium
February 3 QF3: W-RO16 8 vs W-RO16 7 2:30 pm 5:00 pm Education City Stadium
February 3 QF4: W-RO16 4 vs W-RO16 6 5:30 pm 9:00 pm Al Bayt Stadium
Semifinals
February 6 SF1: W-QF1 vs W-QF2 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
February 7 SF2: W-QF3 vs W-QF4 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium
Final
February 10 W-SF1 vs W-SF2 6:00 pm 8:30 pm Lusail Stadium

“We are ready once again to host some of the world’s best players as the top 24 teams from Asia will make their way to Qatar to compete in the continent’s most prestigious football competition,” said Sheikh Hamad, chairman of the Local Organising Committee.

“Our world class stadiums, incredible infrastructure and vibrant cultural experiences will deliver an experience that will last a lifetime.”

“We have always believed in the power of football to bring together people from all over the world, to bridge gaps and to promote cultural exchange. Hosting a tournament, the size of the Asian Cup, is about much more than football. It’s about inviting the world to learn more about each other, to promote unity and understanding, and that’s what we hope to achieve,” added Sheikh Hamad.

The tournament will see teams like Tajikistan make its first appearance at the Asian Cup, and others like Hong Kong, China making a return after an absence of 68 years.

AFC ASIAN CUP LIVE STREAMING INFO

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on Sports18 Network’s TV channels in India. Live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

LIVE TELECAST DETAILS FOR OTHER COUNTRIES

Australia
Live telecast: Network 10
Live stream: 10 play (free)
United States
Live telecast: CBS and CBS Sports Network
Live stream: Paramount Plus, Fubo, YouTube TV (subscription based)
New Zealand
Live telecast: 12 Sky Sport and ESPN
Live stream: Sky Sport Now (subscription based)

