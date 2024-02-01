The AFC Asian Cup 2023 has lived up to its expectations, providing some photo-finishes and exciting upsets in the group stages and round of 16 of the tournament.

The continental battle returned to Qatar after 12 years and, starting with 24 teams, is eventually reaching its business end. Only eight teams remain, including the host and defending champion as well as Japan, the most successful team in the contest, with four titles so far.

Hajime Moriyasu’s side, after an initial upset loss to Iraq, pulled up its socks and beat Bahrain 3-1 in the round of 16 to secure a quarterfinal spot for the ninth consecutive time.

On the other hand, South Korea, another favourite to lift the title, was made to work for every minute against Saudi Arabia, as it snatched a win from the jaws of defeat through penalties.

Which teams have qualified for Asian Cup quarterfinals?

Tajikistan, Jordan, Australia, South Korea, Qatar, Japan, Uzbekistan and Iran have qualified for the final eight of AFC Asian Cup 2023.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarterfinal schedule:

February 2, 2024: Tajikistan vs Jordan - 2:30 pm (local time), 5:00 pm (IST) - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha

February 2, 2024: Australia vs South Korea - 5:30 pm (local time), 9:00 pm (IST) - Al Janoub Stadium, Doha

February 3, 2024: Iran vs Japan - 2:30 pm (local time), 5:00 pm (IST) - Education City Stadium, Doha

February 3, 2024: Qatar vs Uzbekistan - 5:30 pm (local time), 9:00 pm (IST) - Al Bayt Stadium, Doha

Among the four clashes, Australia’s match against South Korea is the most mouth-watering clash, with the match being a replay of the 2015 Asian Cup final when the Socceroos had sealed its maiden and only continental title.

How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarterfinals?

For Indian viewers, the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be live telecast on Sports18 SD and HD. It can be live streamed on JioCinema.

For viewers outside India, the tournament can be followed in the Middle East on the Bien Sports Network, with all matches available on Bien Sports Asian Cup channel.