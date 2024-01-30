MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia skipper Ryan hits back at critics

Australia's 4-0 win over 146th-ranked Indonesia drew only faint praise in home media while fans lamented the team's lack of fluidity in attack.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 12:55 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Matt Ryan in action for Australia during the AFC Asian Cup.
Matt Ryan in action for Australia during the AFC Asian Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Matt Ryan in action for Australia during the AFC Asian Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia captain Matt Ryan has dismissed criticism of the Socceroos’ Asian Cup campaign as “outside noise” while admitting that the team can improve ahead of the quarterfinals.

Australia’s 4-0 win over 146th-ranked Indonesia drew only faint praise in home media while fans lamented the team’s lack of fluidity in attack.

The victory came after coach Graham Arnold defended his squad’s performance after an unconvincing 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan in the group stage.

Ryan said results were all that mattered.

“There can be a lot of outside noise and all that about, you know, the team should be doing this and doing that,” he said.

“But you know football isn’t easy ... Everyone claims that it is from the outside.

“When you’re out here and you’re a professional footballer and you take on another team that’s trying to do everything that they can to win a game, it’s not easy.

“All due respect to Indonesia, they gave it a good crack.”

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Australia, the 2015 champions, will play either Saudi Arabia or South Korea in the quarterfinals.

Australia will hope to have forward Craig Goodwin ready to start after he came off the bench against Indonesia around the hour-mark, having missed the Uzbekistan game with a hamstring strain.

“I feel like we’ve still got a lot of improvement in us and I think that’s a good sign going forward,” said Ryan.

“We’re a tight-knit group of boys. We all treat each other like brothers and it’s like a family in here.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

