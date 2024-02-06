Goals from Yazan Al-Naimat and Musa Al-Tamaari saw Jordan beat title favourite South Korea 2-0 to march into its first AFC Asian Cup final, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium here on Tuesday.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- Under-19 World Cup 2024: India overcomes South Africa scare to reach final
- Was surprised at not being picked in WPL auction: Chamari
- Bundesliga 2023-24: Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen plays ‘like he played’, says Bayern’s Neuer
- AFC Asian Cup 2023: Jordan stuns South Korea to enter final for the first time
- Bumrah’s spell from hell breathes fire into India vs England Test series
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE