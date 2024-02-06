MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Jordan stuns South Korea to enter final for the first time

Goals from Yazan Al-Naimat and Musa Al-Tamaari saw Jordan beat title favourite South Korea 2-0 to march into its first AFC Asian Cup final, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 22:29 IST , Al Rayyan, Doha - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Yazan Al-Naimat of Jordan celebrates scoring the opening goal with Nizar Al-Rashdan during the AFC Asian Cup semifinal match against South Korea at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
Yazan Al-Naimat of Jordan celebrates scoring the opening goal with Nizar Al-Rashdan during the AFC Asian Cup semifinal match against South Korea at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Yazan Al-Naimat of Jordan celebrates scoring the opening goal with Nizar Al-Rashdan during the AFC Asian Cup semifinal match against South Korea at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

