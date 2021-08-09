AFC Cup 2021: Sunil Chhetri to lead Bengaluru FC against Club Eagles

Sunil Chhetri will captain Bengaluru FC for the 2021 AFC Cup playoff against Club Eagles from Maldives on August 15, the club confirmed on Monday.

The match will take place in the National stadium of Maldives and the winner will secure a position in Group D which already has an Indian side, ATK Mohun Bagan, Maldidvian side Maziya S&RC and Bashundhara Kings from Bangladesh.

READ | AIFF condoles passing away of former India footballer Krishnaji Rao

Bengaluru announced its 29-man squad for the match with Yrondu Musavu, Alan Costa and Cleiton Silva as its overseas players.

Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men also include six new Indian signings, Harmanpreet Singh, Jayesh Rane, Bidyashagar Singh, Sarthak Golui, Danish Farooq and Rohit Kumar.

Sivasakthi Narayanan, who finished as top scorer in the Blues’ BDFA Super Division League campaign and is a club graduate, is also included in the team.

THE SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

DEFENDERS: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui

MIDFIELERS: Suresh Wangjam, Namgyal Bhutia, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Muhammad Inayath, Ajay Chhetri

FORWARDS: Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh

HEAD COACH: Marco Pezzaiuoli

ASSISTANT COACH: Naushad Moosa