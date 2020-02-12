AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC routs Paro FC, hattricks for Haokip and Brown

Semboi Haokip and Deshorn Brown scored their first hat-tricks for Bengaluru FC as the 2016 AFC Cup finalist pumped in nine goals past a hapless Paro FC , handing the Bhutanese club an 9-1 thrashing in the second leg of the continental competition's preliminary round 2 match.

After BFC’s biggest-ever win helped complete a 10-1 aggregate scoreline at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, the outfit will meet Maldives’s Maziya RC in the final qualifying round, the first leg of which will be played away next Wednesday (February 19).

The host scored as many as four goals even before the clock had touched the half-hour mark. Semboi was first off the blocks, latching on to a stray ball after Paro goalie Tobgay fumbled the former’s first attempt on target. Nili Perdomo turned provider for the second and third goals; first, an unmarked Juanan headed in a corner before Semboi turned in a cross from the right flank.

The away side’s biggest threat, Chencho Gyeltshen, pulled one back, slotting into the top-right corner after beating the BFC custodian Prabhsukhan Gill. However, by the time Brown scored his first and the team’s fourth on 29 minutes, tapping in a loose ball after Suresh Wangjam’s mazy run into the box, the away side looked spent.

BFC, though, was in no mood to relent. Brown scored twice within ten second-half minutes to complete his hat-trick, before Semboi earned his moments later. The contest, by then, had acquired the air of an exhibition match and Perdomo was not one to miss out, scoring his first goal for the club with a neat finish into the left-bottom corner.

Semboi completed the rout five minutes from time with his fourth of the night.

The result: Bengaluru FC 9 (Semboi 6, 26, 66, 85, Juanan 14, Brown 29, 54, 64, Perdomo 78) bt Paro FC 1 (Chencho 16) [Aggregate 10-1].