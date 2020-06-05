AFC proposes new dates for World Cup, Asian Cup qualifiers

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has proposed new dates for the matches yet to be conducted in the second round of the qualifying tourney for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup 2023. These matches were originally scheduled to be held in March and June, 2020, but couldn’t be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match-days seven and eight, may now be held on October 8 and 13, 2020, respectively, and match-days nine and 10, on November 12 and 17, 2020.

The dates have been proposed to complete the second round of qualification by November, and commence the final round of the World Cup qualifiers as well as the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers by March, 2021.

In a communique, the AFC stated: “The AFC will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and well-being of all teams, officials, fans and stakeholders as well as government travel and medical restrictions and will notify all parties should there be a need to reassess the match schedules due to the ever-evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”