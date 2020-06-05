Football Football Qatar completes third World Cup stadium Qatar announced the completion of its third stadium for the 2022 World Cup, according to a state media report. AFP Doha 05 June, 2020 17:07 IST In this picture taken on December 15, 2019, a worker cleans above air conditioning vents at the Education City Stadium. - AP AFP Doha 05 June, 2020 17:07 IST Qatar announced the completion of its third stadium for the 2022 World Cup, state media reported late on Thursday, as the emirate prepared to mark three years of a regional feud. Education City stadium had been due to host the semifinal of the Club World Cup on December 18, but its opening was postponed because of delays to certification.“The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and the Qatar Foundation announce the completion of the preparations for the third FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium, located in Education City,” the state-run Qatar News Agency reported.ALSO READ | Qatar aiming for affordable 2022 WC amid global downturnThe Education City ground, named for the surrounding university and research campuses, will host fixtures through to the quarterfinals. After the tournament, half of its 40,000 seats will be donated to build stadiums in developing countries.Two and a half years before the World Cup kicks off, Qatar has already launched the brand new 40,000-capacity Al-Janoub stadium and the refurbished Khalifa International ground. ON THIS DAY...18 years ago, Robbie Keane popped up in added time to score a crucial goal in the 2002 FIFA World Cup#COYBIG #OTD#OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/GPVJSDl3d8— FAIreland (@FAIreland) June 5, 2020 Five new stadiums remain under construction.Friday marked the third anniversary of a Saudi-led effort to isolate Qatar over claims it supports radical Islamist movements and is too close to Iran. Doha denies the claims. On June 5, 2017, Saudi Arabia along with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties, closed their airspace and borders to Qatar and severed economic links.Despite several signs of reconciliation, including Saudi, the UAE and Bahrain participating in a regional football tournament in Doha last year, the dispute remains deadlocked. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos