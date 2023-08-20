AFC Women’s Champions League: Format, schedule and eligibility criteria announced for first-ever tournament

The criteria for entry, competition format and schedule for the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League, set to be introduced in the 2024-25 season, was confirmed during AFC Women’s Football Committee’s first meeting on Sunday.

Members of the Committee, chaired by Kanya Keomany, met in Sydney ahead of the Women’s World Cup final between England and Spain and praised the performances of the Asian teams in the tournament.

A maximum of one entry per Participating Member Association will be permitted from the 2024-25 to the 2027-28 seasons. Direct entry into the group stage of the tournament will be determined by FIFA Rankings. A Preliminary Stage is likely to be organised for lower-ranked Member Associations.

From the 2028-29 season onwards, the direct entry slots will be determined by AFC Women’s Club Competitions Ranking and Women’s Club Licensing Criteria.

Competition format of the AFC Women’s Champions League. | Photo Credit: AFC

Twelve participating clubs will be divided into three groups of four teams each in the group stage. The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be single-leg contests. The semifinals the final will also be played in the single-leg format.

Tentatively, the tournament will be held from August 25 to May 24.

Additionally, in order to enhance the value and stature of AFC women’s national team competitions, the Committee agreed to revamp the AFC Women’s Asian Cup and the qualifying tournaments for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Olympics.

While it was decided that the AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be held in non-FIFA Women’s World Cup odd years - the continental showpiece scheduled for 2030 will take place in 2029 - the Olympics qualifying tournament will be simplified from the 2027-31 cycle.