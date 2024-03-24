MagazineBuy Print

AFCON champion Ivory Coast held to draw by Benin in international friendly

It was a first game for coach Emerse Fae since Ivory Coast lifted the Cup of Nations title on home soil last month, but it had to come behind twice to draw after a lacklustre performance.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 08:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Ivory Coast’s forward Oumar Diakite.
FILE PHOTO: Ivory Coast's forward Oumar Diakite. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ivory Coast’s forward Oumar Diakite. | Photo Credit: AFP

Oumar Diakite scored a second-half equaliser to spare the blushes of newly-crowned African champion Ivory Coast who was held to a 2-2 draw by Benin in a friendly in Amiens, France on Saturday.

It was a first game for coach Emerse Fae since his side lifted the Cup of Nations title on home soil last month, but it had to come behind twice to draw after a lacklustre performance.

READ | Endrick scores maiden international goal, gives Brazil 1-0 win over England at Wembley

Benin midfielder Junior Olaitan opened the scoring before winger Max Gradel equalised just before the half-hour mark. Olaitan’s second goal put Benin on course for victory before Diakite equalised again after 69 minutes.

Ivory Coast plays Uruguay in a friendly in Lens on Tuesday, another opportunity to build towards the resumption of 2026 African World Cup qualifiers in June.

Related Topics

Ivory Coast /

AFCON /

Benin

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
