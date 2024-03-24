AFCON champion Ivory Coast held to draw by Benin in international friendly

Oumar Diakite scored a second-half equaliser to spare the blushes of newly-crowned African champion Ivory Coast who was held to a 2-2 draw by Benin in a friendly in Amiens, France on Saturday.
It was a first game for coach Emerse Fae since his side lifted the Cup of Nations title on home soil last month, but it had to come behind twice to draw after a lacklustre performance.
Benin midfielder Junior Olaitan opened the scoring before winger Max Gradel equalised just before the half-hour mark. Olaitan’s second goal put Benin on course for victory before Diakite equalised again after 69 minutes.
Ivory Coast plays Uruguay in a friendly in Lens on Tuesday, another opportunity to build towards the resumption of 2026 African World Cup qualifiers in June.
