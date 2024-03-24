MagazineBuy Print

Croatia beats Tunisia on penalties, faces Egypt in four-nation FIFA series final

Keeper Ivica Ivusic, who replaced Dominik Livakovic in the second half, came to Croatia’s rescue with three penalty saves as his side prevailed 5-4 after the game went to a shootout.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 07:51 IST , CAIRO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Croatia's Ivica Ivusic saves a penalty from Tunisia's Seifeddine Jaziri in an international friendly in Cairo on Saturday.
Croatia's Ivica Ivusic saves a penalty from Tunisia's Seifeddine Jaziri in an international friendly in Cairo on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Croatia's Ivica Ivusic saves a penalty from Tunisia's Seifeddine Jaziri in an international friendly in Cairo on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World Cup semifinalist Croatia needed a penalty shootout to beat Tunisia following a 0-0 draw in a friendly on Saturday.

Keeper Ivica Ivusic, who replaced Dominik Livakovic in the second half, came to Croatia’s rescue with three penalty saves as his side prevailed 5-4 after the game went to a shootout.

Seifeddine Jaziri had a chance to win it for Tunisia in sudden death but Ivusic blocked his tame effort. The Cypriot-based keeper saved the decisive penalty from Oussama Haddadi.

Croatia will face Egypt in the final of the four-team tournament on Tuesday after the host defeated New Zealand 1-0 on Friday. The tournament is part of FIFA’s new series of friendly games introduced to allow teams from different confederations to play each other.

Tunisia’s defence restricted a star-studded Croatia side featuring the likes of Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic to few chances.

Although Croatia had territorial dominance, it was Tunisia who created the game’s best chances on the break in an otherwise drab affair.

Hamza Jelassi had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside and Ali Abdi fired over the crossbar from a good position in the first half.

The best opportunity fell to Tunisia substitute Sayfallah Ltaief, who headed over the bar with the goal at his mercy in the 77th minute.

