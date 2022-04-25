AIFF rejects sexual harassment allegations against Kushal Das

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has rebuked allegations of sexual harassment against its general secretary Kushal Das.

Ranjit Bajaj, who previously owned I-League club Minerva Punjab FC, alleged that Das molested employess at workplace.

"All statements and allegations made in this regard are false and fabricated, and made without an iota of evidence in support of the same. Further, no such complaints and/or concerns were received by the Internal Complaints Committee constituted by the AIFF as per the PoSH Act, 2013.

"The AIFF follows a strong ethical code of conduct within the organisation, ensuring the protection and wellbeing of all its staff members. The allegations made by Bajaj are defamatory in nature, causing harm not only to Das but also to the entire footballing fraternity in India. In consideration of the same, the AIFF has considered it prudent to take appropriate legal action against the concerned individual.

"The AIFF will also refer the matter to the Executive Committee, and also to the AGM for appropriate action," AIFF said.