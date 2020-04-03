How to keep fit during lockdown - stars explain via AIFF’s video campaign

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has started a video campaign featuring past and present stars to educate people about how to keep fit during lockdown. The video campaign, #FitWithIndianFootball, will see players from various teams - the Indian senior men’s and women’s teams, the Indian Arrows club, the Indian U-17 women’s World Cup squad, and all age-group national team players - explain fans several training regimens using a football.

Friday marks the 10th day of a 21-day Indian lockdown to contain the spread of the dreaded novel coronavirus.

In the first episode of the campaign, former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia urged all fans to follow government’s guidelines and stay indoors. “On behalf of the entire football fraternity and the All India Football Federation, I would request everyone to stay at home. Stay safe, stay healthy, and stay positive,” Bhutia said.

‘Part of our daily lives’

The video also featured Sunil Chhetri, Dangmei Grace and Indian U-17 Women’s Cup World Cup probable Aveka Singh. Senior men’s team striker Jeje Lalpekhlua said it was a pleasure for him to give something back to the fans. “Fitness is a part of our daily lives. But for the fans it has become extremely important to maintain fitness while staying indoors during the quarantine period. As a part of the Indian football community, it is a pleasure to show everyone how to keep fit indoors,” said the Mizo striker.

“I urge all fans to be a part of the movement as we strive to build a fit India.”

‘Great initiative’

The likes of Sandesh Jhingan, Ashalata Devi, Amarjit Singh and Aditi Chauhan, among others, will also be seen. “It is really important for everyone to stay indoors in order to see out the [coronavirus] pandemic. But that doesn’t mean that we can’t keep up our fitness levels. This is a really great initiative to keep all the fans get fitter. It makes for great interaction,” Aditi said.

Amarjit, who led India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, said, “There can be no compromise in maintaining one’s fitness levels.”

“The campaign is just a reminder on the necessity of the society to stay fit, even during such a crisis situation. Working out indoors with a ball is very possible, and possibly one of the easiest things. That’s how we can achieve a Fit India.”