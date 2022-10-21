Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Ligue 1 clash between Ajaccio and PSG at the Stade Francois Coty stadium.
Ajaccio vs PSG LIVE, Ligue 1: Messi, Mbappe start for Paris; Neymar, Ramos suspended
Ajaccio vs PSG: Get the live commentary, updates and highlights of the Ligue 1 match between Ajaccio and PSG, happening at the Stade Francois Coty stadium.
League leader PSG will take on Ajaccio, which is languishing at the bottom of the table, in Ligue 1 at the Stade Francois Coty stadium on Saturday.
Neymar won’t add to his league-high nine goals because the Brazil star is suspended for leader Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to face Ajaccio.
Central defender Sergio Ramos is also suspended as PSG looks to maintain its unbeaten start to the season and move six points clear of second-place Lorient.
In Neymar’s absence, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi could be joined in attack by Hugo Ekitike, who has yet to score after mainly being used as a substitute by coach Christophe Galtier.
-AP
PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Mukiele, Marquinhos, Bernat, Fabian, Verratti, Sanches, Soler, Messi, Mbappe
Ajaccio: Leroy, Youssouf, Gonzalez, Avinel, Kone, Marchetti, Coutadeur, Belaili, Bayala, Moussiti Oko, El Idrissy
Ajaccio: Leroy; Youssouf, Gonzalez, Avinel, Koné; Nouri, Marchetti, Coutadeur, Spadanuda; El Idrissy, Moussiti-Oko
PSG: Donnaruma; Hakimi, Mukiele, Marquinhos, Bernat; Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha; Ekitike, Messi; Mbappé
The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Ajaccio will kick-off at 12.30 am IST on Saturday.
The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Ajaccio will be telecast live on Sports 18 channel and can also be live streamed on Voot app/website and JioTV app.