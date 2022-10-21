Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Ligue 1 clash between Ajaccio and PSG at the Stade Francois Coty stadium.

LINE-UPS
October 22, 2022 00:13
PREVIEW

League leader PSG will take on Ajaccio, which is languishing at the bottom of the table, in Ligue 1 at the Stade Francois Coty stadium on Saturday.

Neymar won’t add to his league-high nine goals because the Brazil star is suspended for leader Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to face Ajaccio.

Central defender Sergio Ramos is also suspended as PSG looks to maintain its unbeaten start to the season and move six points clear of second-place Lorient.

In Neymar’s absence, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi could be joined in attack by Hugo Ekitike, who has yet to score after mainly being used as a substitute by coach Christophe Galtier.

-AP

October 22, 2022 00:05
Last 5 meetings

Ajaccio 0-0 PSG

Ajaccio 1-2 PSG

PSG 1-1 Ajaccio

PSG 0-0 Ajaccio

Ajaccio 0-0 PSG

October 21, 2022 23:54
LINE-UPS

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Mukiele, Marquinhos, Bernat, Fabian, Verratti, Sanches, Soler, Messi, Mbappe

Ajaccio: Leroy, Youssouf, Gonzalez, Avinel, Kone, Marchetti, Coutadeur, Belaili, Bayala, Moussiti Oko, El Idrissy

October 21, 2022 23:46
Head-to-head stats

Total matches: 15

PSG: 5

Ajaccio: 2

Draw: 8

October 21, 2022 23:35
Predicted XI

Ajaccio: Leroy; Youssouf, Gonzalez, Avinel, Koné; Nouri, Marchetti, Coutadeur, Spadanuda; El Idrissy, Moussiti-Oko

PSG: Donnaruma; Hakimi, Mukiele, Marquinhos, Bernat; Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha; Ekitike, Messi; Mbappé

October 21, 2022 23:28
When does PSG play Ajaccio in Ligue 1?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Ajaccio will kick-off at 12.30 am IST on Saturday.

October 21, 2022 23:28
Where to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Ajaccio?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Ajaccio will be telecast live on Sports 18 channel and can also be live streamed on Voot app/website and JioTV app.