Ajax signs Portuguese winger Borges from Man City

Ajax Amsterdam has signed Portuguese youngster Carlos Borges from English champion Manchester City on a five-year deal, the Dutch club said on Thursday.

Ajax will pay City 14 million euros (15.32 million USD) for the 19-year-old winger.

Borges joined City’s youth academy in 2014 from Sporting Lisbon and played for its Under-21 team last season, helping it win the championship in Premier League 2.