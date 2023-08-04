MagazineBuy Print

Ajax signs Portuguese winger Borges from Man City

Ajax will pay City 14 million euros (15.32 million USD) for the 19-year-old winger.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 09:00 IST

Reuters
File Photo: Carlos Borges of Manchester City in action during the friendly match between Manchester City and Girona at Manchester City Academy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Manchester, England.
File Photo: Carlos Borges of Manchester City in action during the friendly match between Manchester City and Girona at Manchester City Academy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Carlos Borges of Manchester City in action during the friendly match between Manchester City and Girona at Manchester City Academy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ajax Amsterdam has signed Portuguese youngster Carlos Borges from English champion Manchester City on a five-year deal, the Dutch club said on Thursday.

Ajax will pay City 14 million euros (15.32 million USD) for the 19-year-old winger.

Borges joined City’s youth academy in 2014 from Sporting Lisbon and played for its Under-21 team last season, helping it win the championship in Premier League 2.

