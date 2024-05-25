MagazineBuy Print

Al Ain beats Yokohoma F. Marinos in AFC Champions League final

The host trailed 2-1 from the away fixture but two goals from Soufiane Rahimi, a Kaku penalty and Kodjo Laba’s late double ensured a 6-3 aggregate victory for Al Ain.

Published : May 25, 2024 23:58 IST , United Arab Emirates - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Al Ain beats Yokohoma F Marinos in AFC Champions League final
infoIcon

Hernan Crespo’s Al Ain steamrollered 10-man Yokohama F-Marinos 5-1 in the Asian Champions League final second leg to lift the trophy for the second time in their history on Saturday.

The host trailed 2-1 from the away fixture but two goals from Soufiane Rahimi, a Kaku penalty and Kodjo Laba’s late double ensured a 6-3 aggregate victory after Yokohama goalkeeper William Popp saw red just before half-time.

Al Ain, the oil-rich United Arab Emirates’ most successful club, won the inaugural Champions League final in 2003 and were runners-up in 2005 and 2016.

Harry Kewell’s Yokohama were attempting to become the fourth Japanese winners after Gamba Osaka, Kashima Antlers and three-time winners Urawa Red Diamonds.

The win will be all the sweeter for Crespo after the 2005 European Champions League final, when the ex-Argentina international scored twice for AC Milan before Kewell’s Liverpool came back to win on penalties.

Al Ain /

AFC Champions League

