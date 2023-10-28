Al Fayha vs Al Nassr Live Score: FAY 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League updates, Laporte benched last minute, top scorer Ronaldo could strike again

Key Updates
- October 28, 2023 20:29Just In - Laporte benched last minute!
- October 28, 2023 20:26Last two ties drawn
The last two times Al Fayha and AL Nassr met ended in draws which gives the underdogs hope ahead of kick-off.
- October 28, 2023 20:22Al Fayha’s lineup is in!
- October 28, 2023 20:15Here’s how Al Nassr’s starting 11 looks!
- October 28, 2023 18:40Al Fayha vs Al Nassr: Live streaming and telecast info
When and where is the Al Fayha vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?
The Al Fayha vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST, Saturday, October 21\8 at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
How can you watch the Al Fayha vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match in India?
The Al Fayha vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will be livestreamed on Sony Liv.
The match will also be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channel Sony TEN 2.
- October 28, 2023 18:30Al Fayha vs Al Nassr: Match Preview
Al Fayha welcomes a strong and dominant Al Nassr side in its 11th game of the Saudi Pro League. The host is currently eighth in the league standings but suffered a heavy 4-1 loss in its last game against Al Ain in the AFC Champions League hindering its team morale.
Al Nassr on the other hand, has been flying lately, having an eight-game unbeaten streak in the league and standing fourth in the table. A win tonight will push it second in the league table, four points behind leader, Al Hilal.
In the last two games, Cristiano Ronaldo, the leading scorer of the league with 11 goals to his name, scored a double brace against Al Duhail in the AFC Champions League following his free-kick winner against Damac FC.
Ronaldo has been the target man for Al Nassr and the veteran striker is likely to score again against Al Fayha at its home.
