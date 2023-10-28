Al Fayha vs Al Nassr Live Score: FAY 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League updates, Laporte benched last minute, top scorer Ronaldo could strike again

Al Fayha vs Al Nassr: Live streaming and telecast info

When and where is the Al Fayha vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?

The Al Fayha vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST, Saturday, October 21\8 at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How can you watch the Al Fayha vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Al Fayha vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will be livestreamed on Sony Liv.

The match will also be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channel Sony TEN 2.