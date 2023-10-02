MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Champions League clash called off after Al Ittihad refuses to leave dressing room

The game was postponed by officials at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan, where around 60,000 fans had turned out to see Sepahan take on an Al-Ittihad starting line-up that was due to include former Premier League stars Ngolo Kante and Fabinho.

Published : Oct 02, 2023 23:40 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Players of Al Ittihad during the ongoing AFC Champions League.
FILE PHOTO: Players of Al Ittihad during the ongoing AFC Champions League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Players of Al Ittihad during the ongoing AFC Champions League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Al-Ittihad’s Asian Champions League match with Iran’s Sepahan was called off on Monday after the Saudi team refused to leave its dressing-room due to a statue of an assassinated Iranian general being placed at the entrance to the pitch.

The game was postponed by officials at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan, where around 60,000 fans had turned out to see Sepahan take on an Al-Ittihad starting line-up that was due to include former Premier League stars Ngolo Kante and Fabinho.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said the game had been “cancelled due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances”.

“The AFC reiterates its commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of the players, match officials, spectators, and all stakeholders involved,” the body said in a statement.

“This matter will now be referred to the relevant committees.”

Qasem Soleimani, a prominent general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed near Baghdad airport in a United States drone strike in January 2020 and is viewed as a martyr by the country’s ruling regime.

ALSO READ | CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES WINNER AGAINST AL TAEE IN SAUDI PRO LEAGUE

Photographs from the stadium published on social media showed a bust of Soleimani had been placed at the entrance to the pitch and would have been in full view of the players as they exited the tunnel.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have long been strained and this year’s Asian Champions League is the first since 2016 in which clubs from both nations have been permitted to play one another home and away.

Matches between clubs from the two nations were previously played on neutral territory due to security concerns.

Cristiano Ronaldo led his Al-Nassr side to Tehran two weeks ago to face Persepolis at the Azadi Stadium, although that game was played in an empty stadium due to a one-game spectator ban given to the Iranian club by the AFC due to fan behaviour.

Related stories

Related Topics

Saudi Pro League /

AFC Champions League /

Asian Champions League /

Al Ittihad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Champions League clash called off after Al Ittihad refuses to leave dressing room
    Reuters
  2. China Open: Alcaraz, Medvedev through to semifinals; Swiatek in second round
    AFP
  3. Asian Games 2023: Double podium in steeplechase; Ancy’s personal best jump clinches silver; mixed relay team upgraded to silver medal
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Ancy Sojan follows Dhoni’s mantra to take off into the night in Hangzhou with her dancing shoes on
    Aashin Prasad
  5. ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up: New Zealand beats South Africa by seven runs via DLS; Bavuma joining team soon
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Asian Champions League clash called off after Al Ittihad refuses to leave dressing room
    Reuters
  2. UEFA announces minimum standards framework for women’s national teams
    Reuters
  3. AFC Cup 2023-24: Cummings brace edges Mohun Bagan Super Giant to 2-1 win against Maziya
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Man City great Francis Lee dies, aged 79
    AFP
  5. Barca wonderkid Yamal extends contract until 2026
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Champions League clash called off after Al Ittihad refuses to leave dressing room
    Reuters
  2. China Open: Alcaraz, Medvedev through to semifinals; Swiatek in second round
    AFP
  3. Asian Games 2023: Double podium in steeplechase; Ancy’s personal best jump clinches silver; mixed relay team upgraded to silver medal
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Ancy Sojan follows Dhoni’s mantra to take off into the night in Hangzhou with her dancing shoes on
    Aashin Prasad
  5. ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up: New Zealand beats South Africa by seven runs via DLS; Bavuma joining team soon
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment