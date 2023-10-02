MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man City great Francis Lee dies, aged 79

Lee, who also had a spell as City chairman in the 1990s, scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for the club between 1967 and 1974.

Published : Oct 02, 2023 22:19 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Former Manchester City player Francis Lee looks on during an event in London, England, May 18, 2019.
Former Manchester City player Francis Lee looks on during an event in London, England, May 18, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Former Manchester City player Francis Lee looks on during an event in London, England, May 18, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Manchester City and England striker Francis Lee has died at the age of 79, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Lee, who also had a spell as City chairman in the 1990s, scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for the club between 1967 and 1974.

“It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee,” the club said in a statement.

The forward, described by City as a “legend”, won a number of trophies during his time at the club, including the English League title, an FA Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

ALSO READ: Barca wonderkid Yamal extends contract until 2026

Lee, who also played for Bolton and Derby, returned to City as chairman in 1994, spending four years at the helm.

“Franny passed away in the early hours of this morning after a long battle with cancer,” City said.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.

“As a mark of respect, flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy are flying at half-mast.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City great Francis Lee dies, aged 79
    AFP
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma set to join team in New Delhi ahead of opener against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barca wonderkid Yamal extends contract until 2026
    AFP
  4. New Zealand vs South Africa highlights, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Scorecard, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Double podium in steeplechase; Ancy’s personal best jump clinches silver; mixed relay team upgraded to silver medal
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Man City great Francis Lee dies, aged 79
    AFP
  2. Barca wonderkid Yamal extends contract until 2026
    AFP
  3. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC’s Laxmikant Kattimani to undergo facial surgery after injury against East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Champions League: Manchester United’s Antony ‘in consideration’ vs Galatasaray, says Eric ten Hag
    Reuters
  5. Ronaldinho confirms Kolkata visit in mid-October to unveil Durga Puja pandal with Messi statue
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City great Francis Lee dies, aged 79
    AFP
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma set to join team in New Delhi ahead of opener against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barca wonderkid Yamal extends contract until 2026
    AFP
  4. New Zealand vs South Africa highlights, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Scorecard, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Double podium in steeplechase; Ancy’s personal best jump clinches silver; mixed relay team upgraded to silver medal
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment