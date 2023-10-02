MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA announces minimum standards framework for women’s national teams

The minimum standards framework includes a range of provisions covering good governance, coaching, training, medical care, player welfare, accommodation and remuneration.

Published : Oct 02, 2023 23:17 IST , Poland - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Irene Guerrero in action with Finland’s Emmi Alanen in Women’s Euro 2022 - Group B match on July 8, 2022.
Spain’s Irene Guerrero in action with Finland’s Emmi Alanen in Women’s Euro 2022 - Group B match on July 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Spain’s Irene Guerrero in action with Finland’s Emmi Alanen in Women’s Euro 2022 - Group B match on July 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

UEFA released details of its first-ever minimum standards framework for women’s national teams, after consultations with players, coaches, and FIFPRO Europe, in an announcement on Monday.

The framework, approved by the UEFA Executive Committee in June, is aimed at levelling the playing field for women footballers across Europe.

“Today’s announcement marks the culmination of our five-year women’s football strategy, Time for Action,” UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

“While this is a significant milestone, we are already looking ahead to the next steps. As we advance, UEFA remains fully dedicated to supporting our member associations and empowering players,” he added.

The minimum standards framework includes a range of provisions covering good governance, coaching, training, medical care, player welfare, accommodation and remuneration.

READ MORE: Barca wonderkid Yamal extends contract until 2026

It will be supported by the UEFA HatTrick Incentive Programme which makes available a total of 22 million euros ($23.15 million) to national associations until 2028, with each association receiving 100,000 euros ($105,210.00) per year.

The minimum standards set out by UEFA include access to national training facilities, maximum use of international windows, and travel to game venues, which prioritises the most direct route.

It also includes a minimum of one team doctor and two physiotherapists at all matches and training sessions plus players, and an association agreement on remuneration, parental and pregnancy policies and anti-discrimination.

READ MORE: Man City great Francis Lee dies, aged 79

“Having the best possible conditions on and off the pitch is absolutely vital for players to perform and in return, bring success to their national teams,” Nadine Kessler, UEFA Managing Director for women’s football said.

“We have a highly competitive landscape nowadays, so standards must be grown alongside them,” she concluded.

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Football /

UEFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA announces minimum standards framework for women’s national teams
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up: New Zealand beats South Africa by seven runs via DLS; Bavuma joining team soon
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Andretti Global clears FIA expansion approval, might join F1 as an 11th team on the grid
    AP
  4. Agasara Nandini on Swapna Barman’s transgender allegation: Sad that she did not think before defaming India’s name in a foreign country
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Ronaldinho confirms Kolkata visit in mid-October to unveil Durga Puja pandal with Messi statue
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA announces minimum standards framework for women’s national teams
    Reuters
  2. AFC Cup 2023-24: Cummings brace edges Mohun Bagan Super Giant to 2-1 win against Maziya
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Man City great Francis Lee dies, aged 79
    AFP
  4. Barca wonderkid Yamal extends contract until 2026
    AFP
  5. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC’s Laxmikant Kattimani to undergo facial surgery after injury against East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA announces minimum standards framework for women’s national teams
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up: New Zealand beats South Africa by seven runs via DLS; Bavuma joining team soon
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Andretti Global clears FIA expansion approval, might join F1 as an 11th team on the grid
    AP
  4. Agasara Nandini on Swapna Barman’s transgender allegation: Sad that she did not think before defaming India’s name in a foreign country
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Ronaldinho confirms Kolkata visit in mid-October to unveil Durga Puja pandal with Messi statue
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment