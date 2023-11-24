MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, after Portugal’s perfect Euro 2024 qualification, will be back for Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match against Al Akhdoud on Friday.  

Published : Nov 24, 2023 07:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action in Saudi Pro League.
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action in Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action in Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will host Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park Stadium.

The Portuguese forward will lead his club after guiding his nation to a perfect Euro 2024 qualification campaign. Al Nassr which is second on the league table with 31 points from 13 matches is chasing Neymar’s Al Hilal, which seats at top of the league with 35 points.

Luis Castro’s side will look to extend its winning run in the league to five consecutive matches against Al Akhdoud, which is struggling for form and reeling in the relegation zone.

Al Nassr bagged its tenth league win as Cristiano Ronaldo, Alex Telles and Abdulelah Al-Amri got on the scoresheet to help their team cruise to a 3-1 away victory in its last league match against Al Wehda just before the international break.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in February 2024

On the other hand, Al Akhdoud won its last match after a string of defeats that the club at the bottom of the 18 team league. The Jorge Mendonca-led side will look to pull off a major upset and derail Al Nassr’s title surge.

When and where is the Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?
The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Friday, October 24, at Al-Awwal Park Stadium.
How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud in India?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
How to live stream Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud ?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Rinku power India to last-ball win over Australia
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. IND vs AUS: India chases 209 to record highest T20I run chase, beats Australia by two wickets 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sinner leads Italy past the Netherlands as it reaches Davis Cup semifinals for second straight season
    AP
  5. Why Rinku Singh’s last-ball six wasn’t counted in India’s T20I win over Australia?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  2. PSG captain Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games
    Reuters
  3. German football federation limits Facebook comments following racist abuse directed at U17 players
    AP
  4. Spanish prosecutors seek nine-year prison sentence for Dani Alves in sexual assault trial
    AP
  5. Marie-Louise Eta set to become first female assistant coach in Bundesliga for Union Berlin
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Rinku power India to last-ball win over Australia
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. IND vs AUS: India chases 209 to record highest T20I run chase, beats Australia by two wickets 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sinner leads Italy past the Netherlands as it reaches Davis Cup semifinals for second straight season
    AP
  5. Why Rinku Singh’s last-ball six wasn’t counted in India’s T20I win over Australia?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment