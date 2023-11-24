Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo

PREVIEW
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will host Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park Stadium.
The Portuguese forward will lead his club after guiding his nation to a perfect Euro 2024 qualification campaign. Al Nassr which is second on the league table with 31 points from 13 matches is chasing Neymar’s Al Hilal, which seats at top of the league with 35 points.
Luis Castro’s side will look to extend its winning run in the league to five consecutive matches against Al Akhdoud, which is struggling for form and reeling in the relegation zone.
Al Nassr bagged its tenth league win as Cristiano Ronaldo, Alex Telles and Abdulelah Al-Amri got on the scoresheet to help their team cruise to a 3-1 away victory in its last league match against Al Wehda just before the international break.
READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in February 2024
On the other hand, Al Akhdoud won its last match after a string of defeats that the club at the bottom of the 18 team league. The Jorge Mendonca-led side will look to pull off a major upset and derail Al Nassr’s title surge.
When and where is the Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?
How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud in India?
How to live stream Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud ?
